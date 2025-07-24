Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

New Disturbing Details About Leftist Activist Who Plotted To Murder Netanyahu

An Israeli protester against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system lies on the road covered in a fake blood-splattered sheet with signs reading "I am the first to be murdered" in a display against threats of political violence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An indictment was filed in the Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday against the leftist anti-government activist who was arrested for plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The woman, a 73-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, is an active member of the anti-Netanyahu government protests. After she was diagnosed with a terminal illness in June, she decided that since her end was approaching, “she would die as a martyr and take Bibi to the kever with her, thereby saving the State of Israel.”

The indictment states that following her decision, she met with a fellow protest activist in her home after insisting he put his phone in another room. She told him about her plan to assassinate Netanyahu and asked for assistance in obtaining an RPG rocket launcher to kill him as well as help in gathering information about his security arrangements and schedule.

The activist tried to dissuade the woman from her plans, but when he was unsuccessful, he informed former Shin Bet agent Gonen Ben Yitzchak, who is active in the anti-Netanyahu protests. Ben-Yitzchak immediately alerted the police, who arrested and interrogated her.

In her first investigation, she admitted everything, but after she was confronted with the activist who reported her, she denied everything and claimed that he was lying.

She was charged on Thursday with conspiring to commit an act of terror and aggravated murder.

