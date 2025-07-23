Elderly Israeli Woman Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Netanyahu with Explosive Device

An elderly woman from central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu using an explosive device.

According to the Kan, the woman—whose identity remains under gag order—was arrested two weeks ago following an investigation led initially by the Shin Bet and later handed over to the Israel Police’s special crimes unit.

Authorities say the woman was not acting alone and is suspected of working with others to plan the attack. The exact details of the alleged conspiracy remain classified, but prosecutors are expected to charge her Thursday with conspiracy to commit a crime and conspiracy to carry out an act of terror.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the woman has been released under strict court-imposed conditions. She is barred from approaching any government institutions or coming near Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The case is unfolding under intense secrecy, with a court-issued gag order limiting public access to key evidence and identities involved.

If confirmed, this would mark one of the most serious internal threats to an Israeli prime minister since the assassination of Yitzchak Rabin in 1995.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)