OUTRAGEOUS: Spanish Airline Boots Dozens of Jewish Kids for Singing Hebrew in Horrifying Antisemitic Incident [VIDEO]

A group of approximately 50 Jewish children and their summer camp director were forcibly removed from a Vueling Airlines flight in Spain, according to footage circulating on social media and statements by Israeli officials on Wednesday.

The children, aged 10 to 15 and reportedly singing Hebrew songs aboard the plane, were ejected from the aircraft before departure, according to Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli. He described the incident as “serious” and said that the camp director was arrested in what he called an antisemitic act.

Vueling, a Spanish low-cost carrier owned by the International Airlines Group (IAG), has not issued a statement explaining the removals. The airline operates flights to over 100 destinations across Europe and North Africa and was acquired by IAG—parent company of British Airways and Iberia—in 2012.

All of the children are French citizens and are currently stranded in Valencia, awaiting arrangements to return to France, Chikli said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)