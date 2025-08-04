IDF Declares Victory Over Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion as Terrorists Surrender from Tunnel Hideout

The IDF announced that it had defeated Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion in northern Gaza. The declaration followed the surrender of three Hamas terrorists who emerged from a tunnel and gave themselves up to Givati Brigade troops operating in the area.

According to the IDF, the terrorists surrendered after one of their comrades was killed during a prior exchange of fire. The trio then led Israeli forces to a concealed weapons cache near the tunnel, where soldiers discovered an array of firearms, ammunition, and other military equipment. Additional supplies, including food and water, were also found inside the tunnel, indicating it may have been prepared for extended underground habitation.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Combat engineers have begun mapping the tunnel system for demolition, while the surrendered terrorists were taken into custody for further interrogation. “The Beit Hanoun Battalion, which posed a threat to Nir Am and Sderot, has surrendered and been defeated by Givati Brigade troops,” the IDF said in a statement.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz shared footage of the surrender on social media platform X, writing, “Hamas terrorists are surrendering in Beit Hanoun. They are emerging from the burrows into the destroyed city. The IDF is destroying both the above and the underground [infrastructure] to defend the city of Sderot.”

The defeat of the Beit Hanoun Battalion comes after multiple IDF operations in the town since the beginning of the war. Prior to the October 7th attacks, the battalion was believed to comprise over 1,000 operatives. Most were either killed in combat or fled, including the battalion commander, Hussein Fayyad.

The declaration of victory came just days after Givati Brigade commanders estimated that only a handful of Hamas gunmen remained in the area.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has reportedly urged cabinet ministers to present a coherent strategy for how the military should proceed in Gaza, amid ongoing stalemates in hostage negotiations and growing international criticism over the humanitarian crisis in the Strip. According to a Channel 12 report, Zamir warned that the lack of a clear government plan is undermining Israel’s diplomatic position.

On Friday, during a visit with troops inside Gaza, Zamir said a decision point was near. “In the coming days we will know whether we will be able to reach a partial deal to release our hostages,” he said. “Otherwise, the fighting will continue unabated.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)