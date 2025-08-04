PM Netanyahu Seeking Cabinet Approval For Complete Takeover Of Gaza, Tells IDF Officers To Resign If They Don’t Agree

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is reportedly preparing to seek full cabinet approval for a sweeping plan to completely occupy the Gaza Strip.

According to multiple Hebrew media outlets, Netanyahu told ministers this week that “the die is cast” and vowed to push ahead with a total military takeover of Gaza — even in areas where hostages are believed to be held. The move would override the objections of top defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who reportedly warned that such a campaign could take years and jeopardize the lives of hostages still held by Hamas.

A senior source close to the prime minister was quoted saying, “If the chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

The IDF currently controls about 75% of Gaza. Full occupation would mean reentering densely populated areas and establishing a long-term military presence — a step the army views as untenable without endangering both Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The proposed plan has sparked a bitter divide within Israel’s war cabinet. Hardline ministers and officials, including Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Ron Dermer, support the move, while security chiefs — including Mossad head David Barnea, Shin Bet officials, and Zamir himself — have urged continued negotiations and hostage talks.

Netanyahu’s reported stance marks a notable shift, aligning more closely with far-right coalition demands and risking further alienation from military leadership. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have reportedly not committed to either side.

Zamir canceled a planned U.S. trip this week amid the deepening rift. An IDF source cited the ongoing hostage crisis and lack of ceasefire as reasons for the decision, signaling the intensity of internal disagreement.

Meanwhile, both Israel and the U.S. are said to be pivoting away from interim hostage deals toward a broader ceasefire framework that includes total Hamas disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told hostage families Saturday there would be “no more partial deals,” saying that any future negotiations would seek the release of all hostages and an end to the war.

Still, the likelihood of Hamas agreeing to such terms appears slim. A senior Israeli source told Haaretz last week that there is “little chance” the group will accept Israel’s ultimatum.

