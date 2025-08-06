Harav Dov Landau Warns That Global Torah Jewry Will Rise Up Against Israel After Arrest Of Two Bochurim

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a has issued a severe warning to Israeli officials following the arrest of two yeshiva bochurim over allegations of military draft evasion. In a sharply worded statement released by his gabbaim, Rav Landau accused the Israeli government of “declaring war on the olam hatorah” and warned that the entire Torah community would rise up in response.

“The State of Israel has declared war on yeshiva students,” the statement read. “Torah Jewry will embark on a global campaign the likes of which the world has never seen.”

Rav Landau, the venerated leader of Degel HaTorah and widely considered the gadol hador, has been holding emergency consultations in his home in Bnei Brak with senior askanim and leaders from across the Torah world to establish a unified front. “The response will not be from one segment of Klal Yisrael alone,” an insider said. “It will be a unified cry from all who hold the Torah dear.”

At a recent gathering of rabbanim in Bnei Brak, the Rosh Yeshiva warned that if the Israeli government dares to arrest even one more yeshiva bochur, the Torah world would not remain silent. “We will shake the world—with all our strength and heart,” he said. “A united Torah Jewry across the globe will rise to defend the honor of those who carry the burden of Torah.”

Degel HaTorah, which represents the Lithuanian-Yeshivish tzibbur, is one of the two factions of the United Torah Judaism party alongside the Chassidic Agudas Yisrael. Senior rabbanim and leaders from both factions have been in communication in recent days to coordinate a joint approach as tensions escalate.

This latest episode follows growing pressure from certain elements within the government to impose stricter enforcement of military draft laws against yeshiva bochurim—a move which gedolim have called a direct attack on Torah.

Gedolei Yisrael are expected to release additional directives and statements in the coming days as the Torah world braces for what may be a defining moment in the struggle for Limud Torah in Eretz Yisrael.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)