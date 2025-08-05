FINALLY: Israeli Gov’t Unanimously Approves Ouster Of Attorney-General; Supreme Court Blocks It

Israel’s government cabinet voted unanimously on Monday to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, citing a breakdown in trust and accusing her of obstructing key government decisions on political grounds.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who led the effort, said the government had conducted a very lengthy process before reaching its decision, asserting that attempts were made to work with her cooperatively. Levin added that the attorney general had repeatedly interfered with the government’s agenda, blocking legislation, appointments, and executive actions.

Baharav-Miara, who was slammed by government ministers for refusing to attend the meeting and defend her behavior, responded in a letter to ministers, claiming that the process was “unlawful and politically motivated.”

Levin responded to the letter by highlighting Baharav-Miara’s contradictions, saying that she claimed in the letter that “there is good cooperation with the government” but later in the letter says that her legal opinions are routinely dismissed.

“If there is ‘good cooperation,’ how can her opinions be ignored?” Levin questioned. “This claim of cooperation is nonsense. She has aligned with the opposition on every key legal and political issue—even on marginal matters like Bar Association membership fee laws.”

Within hours of the dismissal, the High Court of Justice issued an emergency injunction freezing the government’s decision and barring it from appointing a replacement or altering the attorney general’s authority until a judicial review is conducted.

The court ordered the government and Attorney General’s Office to submit their responses by Thursday and said a hearing will take place within 30 days, no later than September 4. In the meantime, Baharav-Miara remains in her role, and her legal opinions and prosecutorial authority continue to carry full legal weight.

The court also warned against the government implementing the dismissal through indirect means, such as ceasing to invite her to cabinet meetings. The justices said that her removal cannot take effect until the court rules on the legality of the dismissal process itself.

At the heart of the dispute is the government’s failure to form a legally mandated committee to carry out the dismissal. Israeli law requires a five-member panel—including a retired Supreme Court justice and former justice officials—to review any removal of an attorney general. The government said it was unable to form the panel because nearly all eligible former officials declined to participate, citing opposition to the move.

Instead, the government created its own committee, led by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)