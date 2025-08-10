AGAIN: Jewish JetBlue Passenger’s Kosher Meal Defaced With Antisemitic Slur

A Jewish passenger on a JetBlue flight was horrified when he received the kosher meal he ordered with the word “ZioNazi” written on the packaging.

The StopAntisemitism watchdog group posted a photo of the tray, writing, “StopAntisemitism is sickened to see a JetBlue passenger receive his kosher meal with ‘ZioNazi’ written on it.”

“Whoever is responsible for this must be immediately fired—this is not 1941, and Jews will NOT put up with this hate.”

JetBlue responded to an inquiry by Ynet about the incident by stating, “We have zero tolerance for hatred, bias, or discrimination. The image circulating on social media is very disturbing to us and we have launched an immediate investigation to determine which flight this occurred on and who had access to the meals, including working closely with our catering partner at the airport. If we confirm that anyone associated with JetBlue or our catering operators was involved, we will take swift and appropriate action.”

The incident is the second time within a week that Jewish passengers received kosher meals defaced with antisemitic slurs. As YWN reported last week, Jewish passengers on an Iberia flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received their kosher food trays with the words “Free Palestine” or the initials “FP” scrawled on the packaging.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)