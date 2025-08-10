As MK Porush’s Protest Continues, His Son Chosen To Head Legal Aid Center For Bnei Torah Deemed As “Criminals”

As UTJ MK Meir Porush continues his “hunger strike” outside the office of Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara in protest of the arrest and imprisonment of six bnei yeshivos for the “crime” of learning Torah, his son, former Elad mayor Yisrael Porush, was appointed as the chairman of a newly established legal aid center for bnei yeshivos in trouble with the law for the “crime” of limud Torah.

The center, called Mercaz Magen U’Moshiah, was established at the direction of Gedolei Yisrael in order to provide a professional and comprehensive response in the campaign against the persecution of Lomdei Torah.

Sources involved in establishing the center explained, “In the current situation, in light of the decree, there is enormous confusion, fear, and uncertainty. People who have never violated the slightest law are suddenly persecuted criminals fleeing from law enforcement agencies for the sin of limud Torah. Worried parents of yeshivah bochurim fear that their young son will face sudden arrest [and imprisonment].”

“The Mercaz Magen U’Moshia was established as an official and comprehensive organization that will serve as the ‘ידא אריכתא’ (shaliach) of the Gedolei HaTorah—to implement its guidance and decisions. The center will establish a professional guidance system in yeshivos, provide legal and emotional support for detained bnei yeshivos and comprehensive assistance to their families, a 24-hour emergency hotline, and more.

“The center will be staffed by lawyers, public relations professionals, educational experts, therapists, and volunteers.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)