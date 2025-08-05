Antisemitism In The Air: Jewish Passenger On Iberia Receives Kosher Meal Marked With “Free Palestine”

A Jewish passenger on an Iberia Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received a kosher meal with the words “Free Palestine” written on the packaging, the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA) reported on Tuesday evening.

One Jewish passenger, Salvador Auday, received his food tray with the full words “Free Palestine,” and other Jewish passengers received trays with the initials “FP.” All were written with the same marker.

Auday told the Argentine media that he reported the incident to the flight crew, and they were very apologetic. He said that he believes that the phrase may have been written by an employee of the food supplier rather than by a flight attendant, but he wants a full investigation of the incident.

DAIA lambasted the “discriminatory” incident and contacted the aviation authorities demanding an explanation and immediate action against Iberia, which is Spain’s national airline and a member of the International Airlines Group (IAG)

Iberia is the parent company of Vueling Airline, the low-cost Spanish airline that forcibly removed a group of Jewish teenagers from France from the plane in Spain last month solely because of their Jewish identity and brutally arrested their 21-year-old counselor, knocking her to the ground and handcuffing her, leaving her with physical injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)