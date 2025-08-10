HY’D: Olga Weisberg, Holocaust Survivor Injured in Iranian Missile Attack, Niftar at 91

Mrs. Olga Weisberg, a Holocaust survivor who was seriously injured during the Iranian missile barrage on Eretz Yisroel in June, was niftar on Shabbos at the age of 91.

Emergency personnel from Magen David Adom were called to her Rechovot residence after she collapsed in her home, but sadly, they were unable to revive her and she was pronounced niftar at the scene.

At this time, it is not yet known whether her passing is directly connected to the wounds she sustained in the missile attack.

The levayah will take place today (Sunday) at 5:00 p.m. at the Gorodiski Beis HaChaim in Rechovot.

