Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: Olga Weisberg, Holocaust Survivor Injured in Iranian Missile Attack, Niftar at 91


Mrs. Olga Weisberg, a Holocaust survivor who was seriously injured during the Iranian missile barrage on Eretz Yisroel in June, was niftar on Shabbos at the age of 91.

Emergency personnel from Magen David Adom were called to her Rechovot residence after she collapsed in her home, but sadly, they were unable to revive her and she was pronounced niftar at the scene.

At this time, it is not yet known whether her passing is directly connected to the wounds she sustained in the missile attack.

The levayah will take place today (Sunday) at 5:00 p.m. at the Gorodiski Beis HaChaim in Rechovot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Montreal: Frum Man Assaulted As His Daughter Screams In Fear

Netanyahu Slams Germany’s Merz For Rewarding Terror In Wake Of Arms Embargo Announcement

Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

Chabad of South Bergen County Destroyed In Devastating Early Morning Blaze

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Greenlights Assault On Gaza City, In First Step Towards Full Gaza Takeover

Netanyahu Blasts ‘Fake News Factory’ NY Times, Threatens Lawsuit Over Gaza Lies

Israel Poised to Greenlight Massive Gaza Takeover Operation Amid Warnings of ‘Black Hole’ Quagmire

Remains of Three More 9/11 Victims Identified Nearly 24 Years After Attacks

Secret Talks Held Between U.S. Envoy and Gedolei Yisrael in Bnei Brak Over Yeshiva Arrests

MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network