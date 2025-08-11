Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Wilders To Netanyahu: “Millions In Europe Support You; We Cherish Life While They Love Death”

Wilders meets with Netanyahu in 2024. (Ma'ayan Toaff/GPO)

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, the leader of the largest party in the Netherlands, spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday and offered words of support amid the wave of antisemitic actions and accusations directed at Israel in recent weeks

Wilders, who is known for his steadfast support of Israel, wrote on X following the conversation, “Just had a conversation by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and I told him that besides criticism from weak politicians and biased media, there are millions and millions of people in Europe supporting him and his brave actions to free both Israel and Gaza from the terrorists of Hamas.”

“His fight is our fight since we cherish life and freedom while they love death and destruction.”

“Am Yisrael Chai,” he concluded.

Last week, Wilders called out Hamas for the savages they are.

“Victims don’t hold hostages. Savages do,” he wrote. “Heroes support the hostages. Traitors support Hamas and call for sanctions. What side are you on?”

Last month, after the Dutch government announced a series of anti-Israel measures it was adopting last month, Wilders wrote on X: “Never compromise with evil. Destroy Hamas completely and ignore the useful idiots of the EU.”

He also ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron for his announcement that France plans to recognize a Palestinian state, saying that the “Palestinian state” will be established in France.

“Here will be the new Palestinian state,” he wrote. “Big parts of France are already Islamic anyway.”

“Good luck, Emmanuel Macron and France! Happy suicide!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



