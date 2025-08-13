Iran Says 21,000 Arrested During June’s 12-Day War With Israel

Iranian authorities say they detained more than 21,000 people during the 12-day air war with Israel in June, marking the first time the country’s police have released an overall figure from the conflict.

State TV quoted police spokesperson Gen. Saeed Montazeralmahdi on Tuesday as saying that the suspects were reported to authorities by civilians, describing the mass arrests as proof of “high awareness and participation of people in providing security.”

Montazeralmahdi did not specify the charges most detainees might face. He said more than 260 were suspected of espionage and 172 were taken into custody for “illegal filming.” During the conflict, which ran from June 13 to 24, police set up more than 1,000 checkpoints nationwide, he added.

Iran has regularly announced individual arrests on spying allegations in recent weeks, but the newly disclosed figure reflects the scale of the detentions for the first time.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing crackdown. Just last week, Tehran confirmed the execution of Rouzbeh Vadi, convicted of providing Mossad with intelligence that aided in the targeted killings of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Authorities said Vadi was hanged during the June conflict.

Since late June, Iran has executed seven men on charges of spying for Israel — a pace that rights activists warn could signal a broader wave of executions in the weeks and months ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)