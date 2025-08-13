Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“You Are Not Welcome”: Spanish Host Blocks Jewish Guests, Says Deposit Will Go To Gaza


An Ibiza property manager canceled a confirmed reservation for a group of French and Israeli Jews—telling them bluntly, “You are not welcome until the genocide with Palestine stops.”

The group had booked a stay in Spain’s popular tourist destination and paid a €2,500 deposit. The dispute began when the lead guest informed the manager that two members of their party could not attend due to the ongoing war in Gaza, and asked about a partial cancellation. They offered to replace the missing guests with friends from France.

Instead, the manager responded with the antisemitic refusal, announcing she would keep the €2,500 deposit and donate it to Gaza. She then blocked the clients and changed her Facebook cover photo to a “Free Palestine” banner.

The move was illegal under Spanish law, which prohibits denying service based on nationality, ethnicity, or religion. A complaint was filed, and the manager was ultimately forced to return the €2,500 deposit to the travelers.

