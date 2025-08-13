Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Stone-Throwing Terrorists Injure Off-Duty IDF Soldier & Israeli Civilian In Shomron


Terrorists threw stones at an off-duty IDF soldier and an Israeli civilian during civilian engineering work near the village of Duma in the Shomron area.

The soldier initially fired into the air, but when the terrorists continued throwing stones, he fired to remove the threat, killing one of the terrorists. Later, the terrorists tried to snatch the soldier’s weapon.

Footage from the incident shows dozens of terrorists standing close to the soldier, with one of them approaching and throwing a stone at him with force. The soldier then fired at the terrorist.

Additional IDF forces were called to the scene and dispersed the crowd. The soldier and the civilian were lightly injured by the stones hurled at them, received medical treatment at the scene, and were evacuated in mild condition to Beilinson Hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



