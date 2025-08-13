Gideon Sa’ar Recites She’chiyanu As He Returns To Likud, Makes Emotional Speech

The Likud Central Committee held a vote on Wednesday, approving an agreement for a merger of the Likud and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party, bringing Sa’ar back to the party five years after he quit due to differences with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The members of the Likud Central Committee received Sa’ar with great enthusiasm and warmth.

Sa’ar, with a kippah on his head, delivered an emotional speech, beginning by reciting the bracha of Shechiyanu.

“How good it is to return home,” he began. “On October 7, we all woke up to a frightful morning and an actual attempt to destroy the Jewish people in their land, and this is the war we have been waging for the past two years. And in the face of this historic event, everyone had to decide how to behave. The members of the opposition had to decide whether they were exploiting this terrible and historic event and the difficult war that followed for political gain or whether they were enlisting to strengthen the State of Israel in a fateful hour.”

“Baruch Hashem, I thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu who gave my colleagues and me the zechus to stand up to strengthen the government of Israel and the State of Israel in these critical moments,” Sa’ar said.

“During that period, I held a long series of talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu. In these talks, when I understood what directions he wanted to lead, first in Lebanon, then in Iran—to dismantle the Iranian axis—I made a decision at that moment to join the government and strengthen it. And I believe that days will come after these difficult days we are experiencing when we will be able to proudly tell our grandchildren and great-grandchildren about the decisions that saved the State of Israel from the danger of destruction.”

“I can also say that even then, in those days before we signed the first agreement between us, the Prime Minister offered that I should join Likud with my colleagues. I told the Prime Minister that I believe him and we will see that we are working together, and then we will take the second step of uniting forces in the national camp.”

“Before us lies a historic struggle against the broad international attempt to impose the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel. Who will be able to lead the people and the country in this campaign against the establishment of a Palestinian state other than the national camp—Likud, headed by the Prime Minister?

“When all those countries come that want to impose the establishment of a Palestinian state on Israel, who will stand against them? Yair Lapid? Yair Golan? What have we fought for all our lives? For the Land of Israel. These are crucial moments. We saw this when we initiated a discussion in the Knesset against the establishment of a Palestinian state, and people told us that it was not on the agenda.”

“I knew very well what the price would be and what they would say on the radio, all those who in the past praised me when it suited them. And I knew that it wouldn’t end with me and that it would reach my family, my wife, and my children. But it was clear to me that in the face of the moment in which we find ourselves, there is no question of what needs to be done, and that is exactly what I did together with my colleagues. When there are such attacks, you need to remind yourself of the reason for which you are in public life. If you remember that, everything is clear.”

He also referred to his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Certain media outlets always choose to bring quotes from a specific period. But I remember the whole journey. I remember great days together, and you also remember that from an abyss of 12 mandates against all odds—I also remember the elections in ’99. I remember days that, Baruch Hashem, have returned, where we worked together, shoulder to shoulder, out of trust and dedication to a shared path and values. I thank you, Prime Minister, for the trust and for the ability to overcome what was. I thank you for that, and that is what we both did to work together for the State of Israel.”

“We are all flesh and blood. Everyone can look back, but usually what can be changed is the future. I believe that just as we strengthened the country and the government in crucial moments and in a crucial period, b’ezras Hashem we are supporting and will support the national camp in the first round towards the next elections.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)