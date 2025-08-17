“Starting Over” or Starting Up? IDF Campaign Targets Thousands of Chareidim, Offers Amnesty If They Enlist In Army

The IDF announced on Sunday the start of a sweeping campaign targeting more than 14,000 alleged “draft evaders,” many of them bnei yeshiva. The operation, titled “Starting Over,” is being billed by the army as a one-time opportunity to enlist without facing criminal charges or penalties.

According to officials, men between the ages of 18 and 28 who have not reported for service will now be able to register by phone or through the army’s website. Those who sign up by the 21st of the month and report to training on schedule will see penalties suspended. The army says such recruits will avoid arrest warrants, travel bans, or criminal records, provided they serve without desertion or further violations. “This is a one-time chance that will not return,” a senior officer declared. “We are not granting amnesty, but we are giving evaders the ability to come forward and avoid punishment.”

The campaign comes as pressure mounts to conscript yeshiva bochurim, despite the fact that the Knesset has failed to pass a new draft bill formalizing exemptions for lomdei Torah. Military leaders are warning that the number of those they consider draft evaders could rise by 5,000 in the coming months and reach tens of thousands within a year and a half. Officials have made clear that the initiative is directed primarily at the chareidi tzibbur, while claiming that recruits will receive “special accommodations” to preserve their religious lifestyle—though no details were offered as to how such promises would be kept.

This latest move follows months of political turmoil in Yerushalayim, including the dismissal of a defense minister and the head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as coalition leaders attempt to push through legislation on the draft. Since October 7th, when Klal Yisroel was struck by tragedy and over 12,000 soldiers were killed or wounded, the army has escalated efforts to enforce what it calls “universal conscription.”

The IDF said that even a small response to the campaign would bolster its ranks, noting that if only 500 young people comply, it would still mean 500 more soldiers. Officials emphasized the urgency by pointing to manpower shortages after mandatory service was reduced from 32 months to 30. “Do not bring us new requests for exemptions,” one officer warned. “Bring documentation to enlist.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)