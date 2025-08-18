Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Presents: “Today’s Image Of ‘A Starving Gazan'”

Israeli Foreign Ministry/X

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday morning published a photo as part of its public relations campaign hitting back at Hamas’s libelous propaganda that Israel is causing mass starvation in the Gaza Strip.

The photo features Hima Barbakh, a popular Gaza Tiktoker, whose photos since June 2024 prove that perhaps he may have been indulging too much at local Gazan restaurants. Yes, restaurants in Gaza are open, packed with customers, and serving expensive delicacies and rich desserts—a fact that can easily be verified on Gazan social media accounts and other sources online.

Perhaps Barbakh will soon partner with Ozempic to tackle the obesity problem in Gaza.

A YouTube video entitled Top 5 Restaurants in Gaza—Summer 2025 (Genocide Never Tasted So Good) features numerous images of Gazans indulging in expensive meat, seafood, and fancy desserts in crowded Gazan restaurants.

 

Screenshot from the YouTube video: “Top 5 Restaurants in Gaza – Summer 2025 (Genocide Never Tasted So Good)”

The caption to the video states, “This is not satire. Not AI. Every restaurant shown in this video is currently open and active in Gaza—summer 2025. All footage comes from their real Instagram accounts, linked below.”

“But the real story here isn’t about food. It’s about the narrative — what you’re being shown (and what you’re not). Because this is not what famine looks like. And it’s not what genocide looks like.”

“Meanwhile, real famine is happening in Yemen, and real genocide is being carried out against Christians in the Middle East—but those stories don’t fit the script.”

 

 

The same YouTuber published another video entitled No, Gaza Isn’t Starving – Here’s Proof in Under 60 Seconds:

