1 MILLION SHEKELS: Gur Begins Selling Seats In Their Yerushalayim Bais Medrash For Eye-Popping Sums


The Gur Chassidus – the largest Chassidus in Israel – has launched a new fundraising initiative to cover the costs of maintaining its central Beis Medrash in Yerushalauim: the sale of permanent seats, with some going for as much as one million shekel.

The move marks a departure from the longstanding practice in the chassidus of renting seats and auctioning kibbudim, which have traditionally been a key source of revenue for shuls facing mounting operational expenses.

According to the plan, prime seats near the Rebbe’s seat in the Beis Medrash will be sold for sums exceeding one million shekel, while others will start at 100,000 shekel. In addition, members of the kehilla at large are being encouraged to contribute through monthly pledges beginning at 230 shekel. Organizers project that the initiative could generate roughly 23 million shekel annually to sustain Ger’s headquarters in Yerushalayim, which serves as the global center of the chassidus.

Despite the high sums being raised, the seats themselves are far from luxurious. Even those who pay the most will receive a place on a simple wooden bench without a backrest.

(YWN World Headqwuarters – NYC)



