HUGE! Hamas Reportedly Accepts Ceasefire Framework That Would Release All Hostages, Boot Terror Group Leaders From Gaza

Hamas has reportedly accepted a new ceasefire and hostage-release proposal coordinated by Egypt and Qatar, Arab media reported Monday, in what could mark the most serious breakthrough since the war began. Mediators have also informed Palestinian factions that Israel has approved the outline, paving the way for renewed talks and a potential visit by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to finalize the deal.

According to Palestinian sources, the proposal calls for a 60-day ceasefire, the phased release of all remaining hostages, temporary exile abroad for several Hamas leaders, the creation of a joint committee to oversee Gaza’s administration, and Israeli oversight of weapons storage in the territory.

A senior Palestinian source told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel that the proposal goes further, laying out specific commitments: Israel would withdraw up to 1,000 meters from the north and east of Gaza, excluding the areas of Shuja’iyya and Beit Lahia. In exchange for 10 living hostages, Israel would release 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 60 serving more than 15 years, alongside all female and minor detainees. For each deceased hostage returned, Israel would transfer 10 bodies of Palestinians. The plan also calls for a redefinition of IDF redeployment maps in northern and eastern Gaza.

Once the agreement takes effect, large-scale humanitarian aid would begin flowing immediately, including fuel, water, electricity, and rehabilitation for hospitals and bakeries, as well as debris removal equipment, consistent with the January 19, 2025 framework. Distribution would be overseen by the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other international organizations operating in Gaza. The Rafah crossing would also be reopened in both directions under the terms of the earlier agreement.

The reported acceptance comes as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Hamas it would face “destruction” if it rejected the deal. Writing on Truth Social, Trump also voiced support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s military strategy in Gaza, effectively signaling American backing for Israel to escalate operations if negotiations collapse.

On Monday, Netanyahu traveled to southern Israel, where he reviewed operational plans with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz for a major assault on Gaza City. Katz is expected to approve the plans Tuesday, with a smaller security cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. Government officials indicated the full cabinet could be convened shortly thereafter, underscoring Israel’s readiness to move forward militarily should talks falter.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met near Cairo with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad to discuss the proposal. The Egyptian presidency confirmed that negotiations, conducted “in coordination with the United States,” focused on the mechanics of a ceasefire and the phased release of hostages.

Families of hostages have also increased the pressure, issuing an open letter to Trump urging him to deliver what they called the “deal of all deals.” The letter praised Trump’s past rhetoric on ending wars and asked him to apply the same resolve to bring home the roughly 60 hostages still in captivity.

“Every bomb that falls, every day this war continues, puts the living hostages at imminent risk of execution and threatens to make the bodies of the deceased disappear forever,” the families wrote. They appealed to Trump’s sense of legacy, suggesting he could be remembered as “the leader who ended the wars and brought our people home, while creating a future for both our families and the people of Gaza.”

