More Than Just Accounting: PCS Master’s Program Opens Doors to Endless Opportunities

PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting + CPA – Since 2005

Anyone can teach you accounting. The PCS course teaches you how to succeed, and get ahead faster, for endless opportunities for you both now, and in the future

Open House: Wednesday, Aug 20 

                       Monday, September 1

Ranked amongst 
Best Master’s in Accounting (Eduniversal 2024)
Best Universities (Forbes 2025)

The PCS Placement Advantage:

  • 98% employment rate!

  • Master’s in accounting earn 13% more annually than a Bachelor’s
    -US Bureau Labor Statics 2023

  • 8 placement coordinators 

  • Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

  • Alumni have landed jobs as controllers, CFOs, partners and opened successful businesses 

New York, New Jersey, and remote option 

New! Israel program New! Day time classes 

Open House: 

In person at:
PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood. 

Remote: 
Wednesday, Aug 20. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ayR4oMhEQX6ht2oOoIpFvQ

Monday, September 1. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/qkzFwQG2S8SKZHivSQ0szQ

For more information:
Men: [email protected] | 732-905-9700 x 665
Women: [email protected] | 732-367-1500 
Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org




