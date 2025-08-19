GEZEIRAS SHMAD: Gedolei Yisroel Call for Global Atzeres Tefillah On Thursday Over Military Draft

In light of intensifying conscription efforts and the arrests of yeshiva bochurim, Gedolei Yisroel have called for massive atzeros tefillah to be held in cities and towns across the country this Thursday.

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a and Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a issued a joint letter urging Klal Yisroel to gather b’rabim and cry out in tefillah and tachanunim to annul the decrees threatening the olam hatorah.

According to the plan, instead of one massive atzeres in Yerushalayim, there will be simultaneous gatherings held “b’rochovos ha’ir” throughout the country.

This follows the historic gathering of Gedolei Yisroel — both Litvish and Chassidish — in Ma’aleh HaChamisha, where it was proclaimed that Thursday would be a yom tefillah for all of Klal Yisroel.

In their announcement, the Gedolim called to dedicate Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul as a full yom tefillah and hisorerus. Every individual is asked to add special tefillos, do teshuvah, work on middos, and increase their limud Torah, so that the gezeirah should be torn up. As part of the day, there is a call for bitul melachah, with Yidden refraining from regular work unless absolutely compelled by an employer. From the age of fifteen and up, all who are able should fast for half the day, while those who cannot fast should do a pidyon with tzedakah. Yidden in chutz la’aretz are likewise urged to join in fasting, giving tzedakah, and davening, so that together Klal Yisroel will cry out to Hashem to annul the decree and bring rachamim and yeshuah.

The Badatz of the Eidah HaChareidis likewise issued a public call to dedicate Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul as a yom tefillah, urging all who are able to fast a half-day and to daven for the removal of the harsh gezeirah.

