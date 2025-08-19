Poll Shows Mamdani’s Support Slipping in New York Mayoral Race, But He’s Still The Clear Frontrunner

New Yorkers may be cooling on Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, according to a new poll that highlights cracks in the once-surging candidate’s standing — though he remains the frontrunner in the chaotic mayoral race.

The Gotham Polling & Analytics survey, conducted for the AARP, found voters evenly split on Mamdani: 47 percent view him favorably, while 47 percent hold an unfavorable opinion. That marks a sharp shift from earlier polls where his negatives stayed in the low 30s to low 40s.

Despite rising skepticism, Mamdani still commands a clear lead with 42 percent of support, far ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 23 percent, GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa at 16 percent, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams languishing at just 9 percent.

The results come two months after Mamdani shocked the political establishment by crushing Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Cuomo has since scrambled back into the race as an independent but has struggled to gain traction, while Adams has failed to hit double digits in any recent poll.

Yet Mamdani’s dominance is showing strain. Party leaders are keeping him at arm’s length, wary of his aggressive platform. Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly criticized his proposals — from steep tax hikes to a city-run grocery plan she derided as government meddling in capitalism. Other power brokers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have also withheld endorsements.

Pollster Stephen Graves said Mamdani appears “stuck” at roughly 40 percent — enough to stay in front in a fractured field but far from a commanding majority. “A disciplined persuasion campaign could still make this a race,” Graves warned.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)