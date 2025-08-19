Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HEAR IT: Trump Tells Mark Levin: Netanyahu Is A War Hero; “I Guess I Am Too”

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Prime Minister is a war hero, telling conservative media host Mark Levin, in part, “I guess I am.”

Trump made the comment while talking to Levin, a staunch pro-Israel advocate, about working with Netanyahu to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Trump called Netanyahu “a good man,” adding that “he’s in there fighting.”

The U.S. president went on to say that although some want Netanyahu to be put in jail, “he’s a war hero.”

“He’s a war hero because we worked together,” Trump told Levin. “He’s a war hero. I guess I am, too. Nobody cares. But I am, too. I mean, I sent those planes.”

When he told Levin on Tuesday that he “sent those planes,” he was referring to ordering airstrikes in June targeting three critical uranium enrichment facilities in Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Set To Call Up 60,000 Reservists For Final Push To Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Proposal Hangs in the Balance

Poll Shows Mamdani’s Support Slipping in New York Mayoral Race, But He’s Still The Clear Frontrunner

GEZEIRAS SHMAD: Gedolei Yisroel Call for Global Atzeres Tefillah On Thursday Over Military Draft

Israel Weighs Recruiting Diaspora Jews to Fill Military Ranks Amid Severe Troop Shortage

IDF, Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Terrorist Behind Oct. 7 Massacre and Kidnapping

Fires Erupt After Russian Missile Hits Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Region

Religious Soldiers Slam IDF For Neglecting Promises To Respect Their Lifestyle

Netanyahu Slams Australian PM: “Betrayed Israel And Abandoned Australia’s Jews”

Netanyahu Considering Launching New Party as Polls Show Likud Sliding, Bloc Losing Grip on Power

CROWN HEIGHTS RIOTS REPEAT? Radical Antisemitic Group Demands “Justice” For 1991 Accident That Killed Black Child And Sparked Riots

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network