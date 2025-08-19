HEAR IT: Trump Tells Mark Levin: Netanyahu Is A War Hero; “I Guess I Am Too”

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Prime Minister is a war hero, telling conservative media host Mark Levin, in part, “I guess I am.”

Trump made the comment while talking to Levin, a staunch pro-Israel advocate, about working with Netanyahu to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Trump called Netanyahu “a good man,” adding that “he’s in there fighting.”

The U.S. president went on to say that although some want Netanyahu to be put in jail, “he’s a war hero.”

“He’s a war hero because we worked together,” Trump told Levin. “He’s a war hero. I guess I am, too. Nobody cares. But I am, too. I mean, I sent those planes.”

When he told Levin on Tuesday that he “sent those planes,” he was referring to ordering airstrikes in June targeting three critical uranium enrichment facilities in Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)