Gaza City Assault: Tens Of Thousands Of Soldiers To Seize Hamas’s Last Stronghold

More details about the IDF’s plan to conquer Gaza City, approved on Tuesday by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, were revealed on Wednesday morning.

The IDF said it views the operation, named Operation Gideon’s Chariots B, as a direct continuation of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which led to the defeat of Hamas in most areas of the Strip and severely damaged its terror infrastructure.

Five IDF divisions and 12 brigade combat teams, along with two Gaza Division brigade teams, will take part in the operation to conquer Hamas’ last major stronghold in Gaza City.

The IDF is preparing to operate in the very heart of the city, including in areas where forces have not yet entered. Katz noted that following the completion of the operation, “the face of Gaza will be changed and will no longer look as it did in the past.”

As part of the plan, 60,000 reserve soldiers will be called up in several stages, with the majority receiving orders to appear for duty on September 2.

The operation will begin with humanitarian efforts, including an evacuation of Gaza City’s one million residents toward the south of the Strip and the establishment of additional field hospitals in the south.

