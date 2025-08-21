“We’re At The Decisive Stage”: Netanyahu, IDF Chief Say Operation To Capture Gaza City Advancing, Forces Now On Outskirts Of Terror Stronghold

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Thursday that the military is advancing its long-anticipated push to capture Gaza City, describing the operation as central to Israel’s mission of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages.

Visiting southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Zamir addressed soldiers from the Kfir Infantry Brigade and 188th Armored Brigade — units that had just repelled a Hamas raid on their encampment a day earlier. “We are advancing with the efforts for action in Gaza City. We already have forces operating on the outskirts of the city, and additional forces will join them later,” he told the troops.

Zamir stressed that the IDF’s goals remain clear. “Our missions remain the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas; we will not rest and will not stop until we complete them. Achieving these missions is essential for our future and for our values as a society,” he said.

The IDF chief said Hamas has been severely weakened by months of fighting. “From the terror army we experienced on October 7, it has become a guerrilla organization. We will continue to strike Hamas everywhere, pursue them as long as necessary and wherever necessary,” he vowed.

On the 60,000 reservists called up for the Gaza City campaign, Zamir said they are being summoned only when absolutely necessary. “I am certain they will show up until the mission is completed,” he said.

Zamir also noted that the IDF is in constant discussion with Israel’s political leadership as it shapes the next phases of the operation. “We are creating the best operational achievements on the battlefield in order to present them with the widest range of options,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Division on Thursday.

“I came here to approve the IDF plans for taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas. In parallel, I instructed to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and the end of the war, on conditions that are acceptable for Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“We’re at the decisive stage,” he continued. “I came today to the Gaza Division in order to approve the plans that the IDF presented to me and to the Defense Minister for taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas. Those two things, the defeat of Hamas and the release of all our hostages, go hand in hand.”

