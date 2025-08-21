Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WHACK-A-MOLE: Hamas Terrorists Are Digging New Tunnels In Areas Already Cleared By IDF

Israeli soldiers walk through a tunnel discovered near the Israel-Gaza border Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. An extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by Hamas stretches across the dense neighborhoods of the Gaza Strip, hiding terrorists, their missile arsenal and the 230 hostages they now hold after an unprecedented Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

Hamas has resumed rebuilding its underground terror network in Gaza — including in areas already cleared by Israeli forces — raising alarms within the IDF as commanders prepare for a new, large-scale ground offensive.

Military intelligence indicates that Gaza City still conceals vast, strategically critical tunnel systems untouched during Israel’s previous incursion 18 months ago. Senior officers warn that subterranean warfare will pose an even greater challenge in the next phase of fighting.

Against this backdrop, the Security Cabinet is expected Thursday to approve the launch of “Gideon’s Chariots II,” the codename for the IDF’s planned push into Gaza City.

On Sunday, amid mass demonstrations calling for the release of hostages, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced the operation’s imminent start.

“We will continue striking until Hamas is defeated, with the hostages at the forefront of our minds,” Zamir said. “The IDF will deploy all its capabilities — on land, in the air and at sea — to hit Hamas with force.”

The campaign will require the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists under Tzav 8 emergency call-ups. Many have already received notices, adding to widespread fatigue among soldiers and their families.

Two days after Zamir’s remarks, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz formally signed off on the IDF’s plan.

“The goals are to take control of Gaza, dismantle Hamas militarily, drive its leaders into exile, demilitarize the Strip, and create the conditions to free all hostages,” Katz declared. “When this operation is complete, Gaza will change its face and will no longer look the way it did.”

Regular IDF brigades have been instructed to prepare for deployment, while reserve brigades are slated for activation in September.

The offensive is not expected to begin before next month. Military planners say it hinges on moving up to one million civilians out of Gaza City — a massive logistical challenge requiring U.N. cooperation.

Once underway, at least four IDF divisions, including reserve forces, are expected to encircle Gaza City before advancing block by block into neighborhoods like Sabra, Rimal and Sheikh Ajlin. The battle plan calls for intense aerial bombardment to precede the ground invasion, followed by systematic clearing of high-rise districts and suspected tunnel hubs.

