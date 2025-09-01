Sephora Drops Huda Beauty From Fall Campaign After Founder Accuses Israel Of Orchestrating World War I, World War II, And 9/11

Global cosmetics retailer Sephora has quietly removed Huda Beauty from its high-profile fall “Experts” campaign, following weeks of backlash over inflammatory comments made by brand founder Huda Kattan, according to a report by Puck.

Kattan, who commands 1.7 million followers on TikTok, triggered outrage in July when she posted a video falsely claiming that Israel was behind some of the 20th and 21st century’s deadliest tragedies—including World War I, World War II, the September 11 terrorist attacks, and Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023.

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out… that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7—they allowed all of this stuff to happen,” Kattan said in the now-deleted video.

Jewish groups and watchdogs blasted the remarks as antisemitic incitement. The Anti-Defamation League and StopAntisemitism demanded accountability, and TikTok removed the post for violating its platform rules.

Sephora, owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, initially issued a cautious statement in early August, noting it was reviewing the situation. A later update confirmed an internal investigation and stressed that promoting hatred, harassment, or misinformation runs contrary to the company’s values.

The French retailer had now decided to cut Huda Beauty from its fall promotional campaign—a move StopAntisemitism called a “significant first step.” Still, the NGO urged Sephora to go further by severing ties altogether, warning it would continue boycotting the chain until it does.

Kattan has since attempted damage control, releasing a lengthy response video in which she insisted her comments were “misinterpreted” and were intended as criticism of Israeli government policies, not Jews. She claimed she personally removed the video after it was “altered” online and accused critics of orchestrating a smear campaign.

Founded in 2013, Huda Beauty grew into a $1.2 billion global empire and became heavily reliant on Sephora for its North American distribution. While the brand continues to sell through luxury outlets like Harrods and India’s Nykaa, losing Sephora’s marketing support could deliver a major blow in its most lucrative market.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)