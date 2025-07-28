UNBELIEVABLE: Israeli Sources Behind Hundreds Of Libelous Claims Against Jewish State Worldwide

A new study by the right-wing Im Tirtzu NGO investigated how Israeli sources, including the Haaretz newspaper and various left-wing organizations, repeatedly appear in claims, decisions, and reports published against Israel in the international arena since the October 7 attack.

According to the study’s findings, dozens, and even hundreds, of footnotes in recently quoted international documents rely on content originating from media outlets and organizations in Israel, many of which are funded by foreign countries.

One of the key documents reviewed was South Africa’s claim against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), filed in December 2023, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. According to the analysis, the case draws on data from various Israeli sources, including the B’Tselem human rights organization, on an article titled “A Regime of Jewish Supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is Apartheid.” Additional references include materials from Haaretz and Israeli NGOs such as Peace Now and Adalah, alongside documents submitted by the notoriously antisemitic and anti-Israel UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who was sanctioned earlier this month by the Trump administration for her “spewing of unabashed antisemitism, support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West.”

Reports issued by the UN Human Rights Council in March and May 2024 also cite content from Haaretz and organizations such as Adalah, HaMoked, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel, and the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel.

In a separate report released by Francesca Albanese on March 25, 2024, she concludes that there is a “reasonable basis” to believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The report references five articles from Haaretz.

Even a resolution of the UN General Assembly issued in September 2024 reflects significant influence from Israeli publications, according to researchers from the Im Tirtzu organization, with the findings indicating that Qatar referenced B’Tselem 51 times and Haaretz 22 times. Other entities, including Namibia and the Palestinian Authority, similarly relied on these sources. The Palestinian Authority’s legal submission included 15 mentions of B’Tselem, 14 each of Peace Now and Haaretz, and four of Adalah.

Im Tirtzu warns of what it describes as a troubling trend: increasing reliance by international institutions on Israeli publications and organizations that are politically motivated and backed by foreign funding.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)