With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

This past week, Elul Zman began at Yeshivas Knesses Yisroel – Slabodka in Bnei Brak, under the leadership of the Roshei Yeshiva and Gedolei HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Around 120 new bochurim were welcomed into Shiur Aleph, bringing the total number of talmidim in the yeshiva to over 600.

On the opening day, the Roshei Yeshiva delivered shiurim to the talmidim, with great hasmadah and fiery enthusiasm of kedusha felt throughout the bais medrash.

Photographer Yaakov Nachumi documented the opening day and the vibrant scenes of bochurim deeply immersed in their learning as the new zman got underway.