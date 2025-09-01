Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

The High Court of Justice on Monday issued a unanimous recommendation that the government cancel its dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and abandon the controversial new process it approved in June to facilitate her firing.

The nine-judge panel, which includes a majority of conservative justices, advised the government to revert to the long-standing procedure established in 2000, under which the appointment and dismissal of an attorney general must go through a public, professional committee. The court gave the government until September 14 to confirm whether it will abolish the new method and reinstate Baharav-Miara.

If the government refuses, it must submit affidavits by October 30, after which the court is expected to issue a binding final ruling. Monday’s decision also canceled a scheduled hearing on petitions challenging her dismissal.

The ruling underscores the court’s view that the government’s mid-process decision to alter the rules for dismissing an attorney general is legally untenable. The court noted that the government failed to file a defense against the petitions—an “extraordinary” omission—and that no justification had been provided for deviating from established procedures.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin lashed out at the decision, calling it a “theater of the absurd” and suggesting the government would not comply with any final ruling. “You can’t force the government, especially when we’re in the midst of a war, to work with her even for one more day,” Levin said. “The government and only the government will determine who its attorney general will be.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karchi went further, declaring the High Court’s injunction “illegal and therefore void,” and vowing the government would push ahead in appointing a new attorney general.

The clash leaves Israel in uncharted constitutional territory, with the High Court insisting that Baharav-Miara’s firing cannot stand and the government signaling it may openly defy the judiciary.

