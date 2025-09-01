Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

A flotilla of humanitarian aid vessels and pro-Palestinian activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, departed Barcelona on Monday after high winds forced it to briefly return to port.

Organizers said around 20 boats from 44 countries are participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which describes its mission as opening a “humanitarian corridor” to Gaza and ending what it calls “the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.” The term sumud means “resilience” in Arabic.

The convoy initially set out Sunday but turned back due to winds topping 56 kilometers per hour (35 mph), which organizers said posed a risk to smaller vessels. “Prioritizing safety” was the reason given for the delay.

The flotilla represents the largest coordinated attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza in recent years. Israel has consistently blocked such efforts, arguing the blockade is necessary to prevent Hamas and other militant groups from smuggling weapons. Officials in Jerusalem also emphasize that humanitarian aid entering Gaza is often diverted by Hamas.

The launch comes as fighting intensifies in Gaza City and aid groups warn of widespread hunger. International food experts have said half a million people in Gaza face “catastrophic” levels of food insecurity.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Barcelona’s old port to see off the flotilla, which will be joined in the coming days by additional boats departing from Tunisia, Sicily, and other Mediterranean ports. Among the prominent figures aboard are Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

The Israeli navy is widely expected to intercept the flotilla before it nears Gaza’s shores.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

