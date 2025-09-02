This Is How Abu Obeida Manipulated Public Opinion Against Israel

Army Radio published a report revealing details about Hamas’s propaganda, psychological, and influence apparatus, which until this week was led by the spokesman of its military wing, Abu Obeida, who was assassinated on Shabbos.

Hamas’s propaganda and psychological operations network numbers about 1,500 terrorists. Abu Obeida was the architect of this system, significantly expanding it over the past decade. During Operation Protective Edge, it included about 400 terrorists; since then, it has quadrupled in size.

About 1,000 propaganda operatives are embedded within Hamas’s combat units. Each brigade and battalion has a dedicated propaganda officer who reported directly to Abu Obeida and oversaw psychological operations. Under them were field operatives responsible for filming propaganda footage “in the field.” In recent years, Abu Obeida led a major procurement campaign, equipping these operatives with GoPro cameras, protective cases, carrying cases, and batteries.

Every battalion and brigade ran its own “propaganda operations room,” where video editors created Hamas propaganda clips. Footage of terror squad attacks on IDF soldiers filmed by the propaganda operatives was transmitted in real time, ensuring footage reached the operations room even if the operatives were wounded or killed.

The guiding principle was clear: the footage was more valuable than the warfare itself.

The IDF has repeatedly targeted these propaganda facilities during the war, but Hamas continually relocates them to schools and hospitals, since all that is required is a laptop and internet connection.

Another 400 propaganda terrorists are stationed in operations rooms across the Gaza Strip, some working as video editors for propaganda clips, and some serving as “monitors,” tracking and listening to Israeli media, analyzing public discourse trends in Israel, and proposing psychological influence strategies in accordance with their findings.

Abu Obeida personally oversaw every Hamas military campaign in recent years. No Hamas military move in recent years—from the launch of thousands of rockets at Israel before Protective Edge and Guardian of the Walls, the “March of Return” riots, and of course, October 7—was advanced without his approval of the accompanying propaganda plan. Security officials commented, “Hamas understands that its power lies in its asymmetry to Israel—in how it tells the story. That is one of its most effective weapons, which is why it invests so heavily in it. There is no Hamas operation today without an integrated propaganda component.”

Abu Obeida also personally directed Hamas’s psychological warfare concerning the hostages. He was a key planner of the hostage videos, shaping every aspect in order to influence Israel’s decision-making process—who appeared, what they said, and how they were filmed. He often surrounded himself with hostages, complicating IDF efforts to target him. Israeli intelligence officials finally identified an opportunity to strike him last week without risking the lives of hostages.

Abu Obeida personally orchestrated the hostage release ceremonies. He attended the events, personally briefing the hostages before they went on stage about what to say and do (he knew Hebrew well). It was also his twisted mind that was behind the cynical “release certificates” and macabre “gifts” handed to hostages during those ceremonies.

Most recently, Abu Obeida devised a plan to stop the IDF’s entry into Gaza City for the upcoming Gideon’s Chariots B operation using psychological warfare tactics involving the hostages to pressure Israel’s government and security cabinet.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)