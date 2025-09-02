Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ELIMINATED: IDF Airstrike On Gaza City Kills Hamas Terrorist Who Held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, Naama Levy Captive

Israeli security forces confirmed Tuesday that they killed Hamas operative Hazem Awni Naeem, the terrorist who held Israeli hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Naama Levy captive during the war.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Naeem was eliminated on August 28 in a joint strike in Gaza City. Officials described him as a senior figure in Hamas’s Gaza City brigade, where he played a leading role in the group’s military intelligence wing and maintained close ties to brigade commander Ezz al-Din Haddad.

Damari, freed in a hostage deal earlier this year, reacted to the announcement in an Instagram post thanking Israel’s security forces who “never rest for a moment on behalf of all of us.” She added her hope that news of the return of the remaining 48 hostages would come “sooner than expected.”

Naeem’s death follows the July killing of another Hamas operative, Mohammed Nasser Ali Qanita, who also held Damari and others captive. Qanita, a member of Hamas’s al-Furqan Battalion, infiltrated Israel on October 7 and imprisoned Damari in his home before being targeted and eliminated in June.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

RH_3

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media