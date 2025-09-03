Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shin Bet & IDF Eliminate Head Of Terror Group That Murdered Bibas Family

IDF spokesperson

The head of the Mujahideen Brigades terror group, Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah, was eliminated last week in a joint operation in Nuseirat by the IDF and Shin Bet, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The Mujahideen terror group was responsible for the abduction and murder of Shiri Bibas, H’yd, and her young sons, H’yd.

“Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah was appointed the head of the Mujahideen terror group following the elimination of its three previous heads in IDF strikes in recent months,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“He was responsible for recruiting terrorist operatives in Yehudah and Shomron and advancing and executing terror attacks in Israel, as well as advancing attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

