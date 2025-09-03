“Anarchy And Terror:” Ministers Slam “Pyromaniac A-G” For “Criminal Selective Enforcement”

Furious government members excoriated Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara after leftists committed several arson attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, ostensibly “for the sake of the hostages,” burning vehicles and leading to the evacuation of residents from nearby buildings.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin stated, “What happened this morning has one name—terror. And there are senior partners who are responsible—the ousted attorney general who dictates criminally selective enforcement and the Supreme Court justices who stand by her and try to force her continued tenure on the government and the entire public. Selective enforcement is a crime. We all know how such an incident would have been treated if it were hilltop youth.”

“These events once again demonstrate the government’s obligation to stand behind the decision to oust Baharav-Miara and complete the appointment of David Zini as head of the Shin Bet.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana stated, “The ‘Attorney General for the Protest,’ Mrs. Baharav-Miara, through her weakness and selective enforcement, is burning the country.”

Ohana then quoted Section 448 of the Penal Code: “‘Anyone who deliberately sets fire to property that is not his own is liable to 15 years’ imprisonment,’ emphasizing, “Arson is a very serious crime… we know how arson begins, but one can never know how it will end.”

He added, “The despicable criminals who set fire to Jerusalem today would have been arrested and punished had they done so near the home of Mrs. Baharav-Miara or the Supreme Court justices. But the system has been hijacked by a pyromaniac who has nothing whatsoever to do with the rule of law.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev stated, “The left’s protest lost control long ago and has turned into violent, dangerous, and incomprehensible behavior. Road burnings, damage to infrastructure, violent blockages—and the peak this morning: an arson attack near the prime minister’s residence that ignited cars, trees, and infrastructure.”

“This is no longer freedom of expression; this is thuggish violence reminiscent of terrorist organizations’ methods. This violence endangers lives, the security of the prime minister and his family and crosses a red line that must not be ignored. I expect the police, the Attorney General, and the prosecution to put an end to this lawlessness, enforce the law, and stop the riots.”

“The criminals who set fire to citizens’ cars know very well this does not serve the return of the hostages, but only the anarchy that those fringe protestors of Israeli society are trying to create. What a difference between them and all the reservists, right and left, who are now turning out en masse to complete the goals of the war—the defeat of Hamas and the return of all the hostages.”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich said, “Enough with the whitewashing. These are not ‘hostage families,’ not ‘protesters,’ and not even ‘activists.’ This is a small and violent group of anarchists who seek to set the country on fire and ignite sinas chinam and civil war. It must be condemned and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)