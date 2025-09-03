Yidden Return To The Kasbah Of Chevron For The First Time In 96 Years

History was made in Chevron this week as talmidim of Yeshivas Shavei Chevron entered once again into a home in the Kasbah from which Yidden were driven out during the horrific 1929 massacres — 96 years ago. The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Chananel Etrog, declared: “This is true historic justice — the return of that which was stolen from us.”

With Israeli flags waving, singing and dancing, and the affixing of a mezuzah on the doorway, the talmidim of Shavei Chevron returned to the Valero House. This building had housed Yidden until the savage 1929 Arab riots, when 133 Yidden across Eretz Yisroel were brutally murdered and hundreds more wounded. In Chevron alone, 67 kedoshim — men, women and children — were slaughtered in cold blood, many children killed before the very eyes of their parents. Nashim tzidkaniyos were violated, and the British, who then ruled the area, shamefully stood by and did nothing. In the aftermath, the ancient kehillah of Chevron — which had existed for centuries — was expelled in its entirety.

Now, after 96 long years, Yidden have returned to the Kasbah and redeemed the Valero House. The building itself is not yet inhabitable, as it stands burned and without electricity, water, sewage, or furnishings. But Shavei Chevron intends to restore it fully, turning it into a dormitory for the yeshiva’s 450 talmidim who learn in the very heart of Ir HaAvos, near the Mearas HaMachpeilah.

Rav Chananel Etrog expressed: “We are full of simchah and gratitude to HaKadosh Baruch Hu for the zechus of being shluchei tzibbur for Am Yisroel — to enact historic justice by redeeming Jewish property stolen after the 1929 massacres. We also extend hakaras hatov to those emissaries in government, the Civil Administration, the army, and to General Avi Bluth, who assisted in making this moment possible.”

