Senator Presses FBI to Probe Palestinian Youth Movement Leader Over Fighter Jet Threats

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is demanding a federal investigation into a Palestinian activist who urged attendees at a Detroit conference to disrupt the U.S. military’s fighter jet supply chain.

In a letter sent Wednesday to FBI Director Kash Patel, Cotton called for an inquiry into Aisha Nizar, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, over remarks she delivered at last weekend’s People’s Conference for Palestine.

During her speech, Nizar urged activists to “be surgical” in undermining the U.S. defense industry. She specifically singled out the supply chain for the F-35 stealth fighter, one of America’s most advanced military aircraft.

“If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact,” Nizar said. “We need to be strategic, and we need to be bold in our actions. Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in.”

Cotton condemned the remarks as dangerous incitement, arguing they encouraged sabotage against defense contractors and workers who build critical military hardware.

“Nizar’s statements constitute direct incitement of violence against U.S. national security interests,” Cotton wrote. “By advocating for attacks on the men and women who build the F-35, she is seeking to imperil the delivery of one of the nation’s most strategic assets.”

The senator urged the FBI to “take any necessary actions to mitigate the threat,” pointing to what he described as the Palestinian Youth Movement’s history of “antisemitic activities” and potentially illegal fundraising practices.

The Detroit gathering, billed as the People’s Conference for Palestine, has drawn sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers who accuse it of promoting extremism and terrorism under the guise of activism.

The FBI has not publicly responded to his letter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)