TERROR IN THE USA: Terrorist Freed In Hamas Hostage Deal Speaks At Detroit Conference

A murderous Palestinian terrorist released in a hostage deal with Hamas earlier this year delivered a speech at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

In 2004, Hossam Shaheen, a terrorist tied to the Fatah Tanzim terror organization, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempted murder and the orchestration of terror attacks in Jerusalem. He was released on February 1, 2025, in a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Last month, Shaheen delivered a speech via video call at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, at a session called The Palestinian Struggle Behind Bars. Another “noted” speaker at the conference, which was attended by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), was Arab Barghouti, the son of the notorious Fatah terror leader Marwan Barghouti.

Unlike the other sessions at the conference, which were livestreamed and posted on YouTube, there was no “official” documentation of the speeches by Barghouti and Shaheen. However, the Post confirmed that the two spoke at the conference after reviewing participants’ social media posts.

The conference also featured other terrorists, among them Omar Assaf, a former official with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and convicted U.S. cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose prerecorded speech was broadcast at the conference.

