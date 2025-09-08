Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of Maor HaTorah, Injured in Ramot Terror Attack

One of the victims injured in the brutal terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Yerushalayim is HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of *Maor HaTorah* in Yerushalayim and son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim, shlita, member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah. The Rosh Yeshiva was struck in the back by a bullet and evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

Rav Sharabani had been traveling by bus from his home on Mintz Street in Ramot to the yeshiva to deliver his daily shiur when the attack occurred.

Bichasdei Hashem, the Rosh Yeshiva is fully conscious. The public is asked to daven for Yaakov Chaim ben Tamar Ivon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

