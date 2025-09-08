Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Chareidi Avreich Was First To Fire & Neutralize Ramot Terrorists

A Chareidi avreich, armed with a firearm, was the first to charge at the terrorists during the deadly shooting attack at the Ramot Junction.

He opened fire at the attackers and assisted in neutralizing them along with an off-duty IDF soldier who serves as squad commander in the IDF’s Chashmonaim Brigade for Chareidi soldiers.

Security camera footage shows the avreich running toward the terrorists and shooting, while dozens of civilians can be seen fleeing the scene in panic.

The avreich received his gun license a year ago.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

