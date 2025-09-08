DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem on Monday, in which six people were murdered and 16 people were injured.

The murderous attack occurred a day after Israel’s Supreme Court issued an outrageous ruling that the state must improve the diet of imprisoned Nukhba terrorists. It should be noted that the ruling not only benefits heinous mass murderers and rapists, who are already being fed in accordance with international law, but also besmirches Israel by claiming that it was “abusing” Palestinians.

Similar false reports have been used to incite Palestinians to commit violence against Israelis.

“We’re at war,” Netanyahu said at the scene. “A powerful war against terror on several fronts.”

The prime minister then issued a scathing message directly to the Supreme Court: “The court—you’re also in this war; you’re also part of this war. We don’t make it easy for our enemies. We’ll strike them hard—and so should you.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded a transformation in prison conditions for Palestinian security prisoners, also slammed the Supreme Court at the scene of the attack.

The video of Netanyahu’s speech at the scene of the attack published on his social media accounts did not include his remarks against the court.

