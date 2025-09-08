Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

Netanyahu speaks to Zaka volunteers at the scene of the Ramot terror attack on Sep. 8, 2025. (Chaim Tzach/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem on Monday, in which six people were murdered and 16 people were injured.

The murderous attack occurred a day after Israel’s Supreme Court issued an outrageous ruling that the state must improve the diet of imprisoned Nukhba terrorists. It should be noted that the ruling not only benefits heinous mass murderers and rapists, who are already being fed in accordance with international law, but also besmirches Israel by claiming that it was “abusing” Palestinians.

Similar false reports have been used to incite Palestinians to commit violence against Israelis.

“We’re at war,” Netanyahu said at the scene. “A powerful war against terror on several fronts.”

The prime minister then issued a scathing message directly to the Supreme Court: “The court—you’re also in this war; you’re also part of this war. We don’t make it easy for our enemies. We’ll strike them hard—and so should you.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded a transformation in prison conditions for Palestinian security prisoners, also slammed the Supreme Court at the scene of the attack.

The video of Netanyahu’s speech at the scene of the attack published on his social media accounts did not include his remarks against the court.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Bring Back the Brachos: Klal Yisrael Should Revive This Forgotten Minhag

Head Of Right-Wing NGO: “Senior Figure Told Me That Shin Bet Decided To ‘Take Us Down'”

Trump: Some of 20 Hostages Believed Alive in Gaza “May Have Recently Died”

Ben-Gvir Lashes Out After Israel’s High Court Rules That Imprisoned Terrorists Must Be Given More Food

US Ambassador Huckabee Warns Western Push for Palestinian Statehood Will Bring “Disastrous Consequences”

Bernie Sanders And Zohran Mamdani Vow to Stop Elon Musk From Becoming World’s First Trillionaire

Record U.S. Delegation of State Legislators to Visit Israel Amid Global Criticism of Gaza War

TERROR IN THE USA: Terrorist Freed In Hamas Hostage Deal Speaks At Detroit Conference

OFF THE DEEP END: Tucker Qatarlson Questions Whether Hamas Is Actually A Terrorist Organization

Ex-Agent Reveals Shin Bet’s Failure: “Israel Is Being Attacked From Within By Foreign-Funded NGOs”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media