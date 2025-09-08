BEN GVIR AT TERROR SCENE: This Was An Act Of Heroism By Chareidim; Calls On Israelis To Arm Themselves

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was at the scene of the terror attack in Jerusalem and made the following remarks:

“I send condolences to the families, and we are all davening for the recovery of the wounded. One thing must be remembered, Mr. Prime Minister: this was an act of heroism — by a Chareidi soldier from the Hashmonayim Brigade, and by two Chareidim who had received firearms through the weapons reform. I’ve said it before — weapons save lives, and this must be remembered. I call on the citizens of Israel: go and arm yourselves.”

“And one more thing: just yesterday, the Supreme Court eased the conditions of the Nukhba terrorists, ruling that their prison menu should be changed. My friends, this is no game. When the Supreme Court does something like this, it sends a dangerous message to terrorists. I say to the judges of the Supreme Court — do not do this. To interfere now with the menu of the Nukhba terrorists, after all security officials, Mr. Prime Minister, have said that harsh conditions add to deterrence — this must not happen. Prison conditions are a crucial part of deterrence.”

“And one final point: we have the law allowing the expulsion of terrorists’ families. In recent weeks, I signed 35 such orders, and I believe that the new Interior Minister, Yariv Levin, will approve these requests. Expelling terrorists’ families, together with tough measures in the prisons, along with the efforts of the Shin Bet, the IDF, the police, the IPS, and the weapons reform — this is the way forward. I say again: go and arm yourselves.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)