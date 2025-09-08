Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ramot Terrorists Entered Israel Via “Known” Breach In Security Fence

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2020 file photo, Palestinian laborers cross illegally into Israel through an opening in the security fence, south of the town of Hebron. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

A preliminary investigation of the Ramot terror attack revealed that the two heinous terrorists, residents of the villages of Qatana and al-Qubeiba in the Ramallah area, infiltrated Israel through a “known” breach in the security fence in the northern Jerusalem area.

The terrorists left their homes on Monday morning armed with a Carlo, a pistol, and knives. They met a collaborator who helped them cross from the Palestinian Authority area into Israel through a known breach in the fence in the Qalandiya and A-Ram area.

Later, another collaborator, who was involved in transporting illegal residents, picked them up and drove them towards the Ramot junction. When the terrorists arrived at the scene, they got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the bus and the nearby bus stop.

Following the attack, IDF forces surrounded the terrorists’ villages, carrying out searches and interrogating suspects.

At noon, the police announced the arrest of a suspect from East Jerusalem, whose involvement in the attack is being investigated. Palestinian sources reported that IDF forces arrested the father of one of the terrorists.

It was also reported that two bus drivers at the scene were taken by the police and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogations. Amid a wave of rumors on social media that the drivers had a connection to the terrorists, the police stated that the interrogations were carried out as part of the standard procedure for witnesses.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mi K’Amcha Yisrael: Amid Heavy Gunfire, Israeli Cab Driver Risks His Life To Aid Elderly Passenger

Ramot Terror Survivor Thinks That The Bus Driver Collaborated With The Terrorists

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Ambush On Outskirts Of Gaza City

TRAGEDY: Petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone, Z”L, Drowning Victim In Puerto Rico

Israel Threatens “Mighty Hurricane” Of Strikes On Gaza City If Hamas Does Not Lay Down Arms

DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

BEN GVIR AT TERROR SCENE: This Was An Act Of Heroism By Chareidim; Calls On Israelis To Arm Themselves

H’YD: These Are The Victims Of The Ramot Terror Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Chareidi Avreich Was First To Fire & Neutralize Ramot Terrorists

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of Maor HaTorah, Injured in Ramot Terror Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media