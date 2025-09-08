Ramot Terrorists Entered Israel Via “Known” Breach In Security Fence

A preliminary investigation of the Ramot terror attack revealed that the two heinous terrorists, residents of the villages of Qatana and al-Qubeiba in the Ramallah area, infiltrated Israel through a “known” breach in the security fence in the northern Jerusalem area.

The terrorists left their homes on Monday morning armed with a Carlo, a pistol, and knives. They met a collaborator who helped them cross from the Palestinian Authority area into Israel through a known breach in the fence in the Qalandiya and A-Ram area.

Later, another collaborator, who was involved in transporting illegal residents, picked them up and drove them towards the Ramot junction. When the terrorists arrived at the scene, they got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the bus and the nearby bus stop.

Following the attack, IDF forces surrounded the terrorists’ villages, carrying out searches and interrogating suspects.

At noon, the police announced the arrest of a suspect from East Jerusalem, whose involvement in the attack is being investigated. Palestinian sources reported that IDF forces arrested the father of one of the terrorists.

It was also reported that two bus drivers at the scene were taken by the police and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogations. Amid a wave of rumors on social media that the drivers had a connection to the terrorists, the police stated that the interrogations were carried out as part of the standard procedure for witnesses.

