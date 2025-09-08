“It Won’t Be the Bibi Plan”: Trump Taps Kushner To Shape U.S. Vision for Gaza’s Next Chapter

President Donald Trump has turned to a familiar hand to chart Gaza’s future: his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Channel 12 reported Monday that Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser during Trump’s first term, is taking a central role in shaping Washington’s “day after” strategy for Gaza. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with Kushner and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami to discuss both the ceasefire outline and the longer-term political roadmap.

“Israel will have influence, but it won’t be the Bibi plan or the Dermer plan,” a U.S. official told the network. Kushner, best known for brokering the Abraham Accords in 2020, holds no formal position in Trump’s current team but is emerging as a key architect of the president’s Middle East policy.

Meanwhile, new details are surfacing on the latest U.S. proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Contrary to earlier reports, the framework would require Hamas to release all surviving Israeli hostages within 48 hours of the ceasefire’s start, with the remains of slain hostages returned during the truce. Hamas has told mediators it needs time to locate all the bodies, Channel 12 said.

The proposed ceasefire would last 60 days or until negotiations conclude. Talks would focus on Hamas’s disarmament, the composition of a post-Hamas governing authority in Gaza, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. Under the terms described, Israel would eventually pull out entirely — including from a buffer zone along the border — contingent on the new government’s ability to maintain security.

But Hamas appears split. Some leaders, according to the report, are wary of Trump’s guarantees and argue the plan gives Israel too much leverage over the withdrawal timeline.

“Hamas has to understand from both Qatar and Egypt that the partial deal path doesn’t exist anymore,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.

