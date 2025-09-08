Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“It Won’t Be the Bibi Plan”: Trump Taps Kushner To Shape U.S. Vision for Gaza’s Next Chapter

President Donald Trump has turned to a familiar hand to chart Gaza’s future: his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Channel 12 reported Monday that Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser during Trump’s first term, is taking a central role in shaping Washington’s “day after” strategy for Gaza. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with Kushner and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami to discuss both the ceasefire outline and the longer-term political roadmap.

“Israel will have influence, but it won’t be the Bibi plan or the Dermer plan,” a U.S. official told the network. Kushner, best known for brokering the Abraham Accords in 2020, holds no formal position in Trump’s current team but is emerging as a key architect of the president’s Middle East policy.

Meanwhile, new details are surfacing on the latest U.S. proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Contrary to earlier reports, the framework would require Hamas to release all surviving Israeli hostages within 48 hours of the ceasefire’s start, with the remains of slain hostages returned during the truce. Hamas has told mediators it needs time to locate all the bodies, Channel 12 said.

The proposed ceasefire would last 60 days or until negotiations conclude. Talks would focus on Hamas’s disarmament, the composition of a post-Hamas governing authority in Gaza, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. Under the terms described, Israel would eventually pull out entirely — including from a buffer zone along the border — contingent on the new government’s ability to maintain security.

But Hamas appears split. Some leaders, according to the report, are wary of Trump’s guarantees and argue the plan gives Israel too much leverage over the withdrawal timeline.

“Hamas has to understand from both Qatar and Egypt that the partial deal path doesn’t exist anymore,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mi K’Amcha Yisrael: Amid Heavy Gunfire, Israeli Cab Driver Risks His Life To Aid Elderly Passenger

Ramot Terror Survivor Thinks That The Bus Driver Collaborated With The Terrorists

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Ambush On Outskirts Of Gaza City

TRAGEDY: Petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone, Z”L, Drowning Victim In Puerto Rico

Israel Threatens “Mighty Hurricane” Of Strikes On Gaza City If Hamas Does Not Lay Down Arms

DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

BEN GVIR AT TERROR SCENE: This Was An Act Of Heroism By Chareidim; Calls On Israelis To Arm Themselves

H’YD: These Are The Victims Of The Ramot Terror Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Chareidi Avreich Was First To Fire & Neutralize Ramot Terrorists

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of Maor HaTorah, Injured in Ramot Terror Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media