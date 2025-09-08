Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Thousands Mourn at Levayos for Kedoshim Murdered in Jerusalem Terror Attack

Klal Yisroel was gripped by grief Monday as the levayos of four of the six kedoshim murdered in the brutal terror attack at a Ramot bus stop were held separately throughout the day. The levayos for the two other kedoshim – R’ Mordechai Steintzag hy”d and R’ Yaakov Pinto hy”d – are set to take place Tuesday morning.

🕯️ Harav Dovid Yosef, Hy”d
Harav Dovid Yosef of Ramot was murdered with sefarim in his hands as Arab terrorists opened fire on commuters waiting for buses. His levaya drew a sea of mourners, remembering a talmid chacham whose final moments were steeped in Torah.

🕯️ R’ Yisroel Mantzer, Hy”d
Hundreds accompanied 31-year-old R’ Yisroel Mantzer on his final journey. He was gunned down on his way to kollel, leaving behind a young wife and children. Friends and rabbonim described him as a ben aliyah dedicated to Torah and family, now torn from his loved ones without warning.

🕯️ Sarah Mendelsohn, Hy”d
At the levaya of Sarah Mendelsohn, her husband Shlomi fought back tears. “We cannot comprehend such a great loss. My dear wife Sarah, more precious than gold: you were full of energy, kindness, and integrity. All your actions were an example and a model. You were a figure admired by all,” he said.

🕯️ R’ Levi Yitzchak Pash, Hy”d
The levaya of R’ Levi Yitzchak Pash was held on Har Hamenuchos, where hundreds gathered to pay kavod acharon to another innocent victim of the Ramot Junction bloodshed.

