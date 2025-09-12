TERROR: Two Stabbed By Palestinian Worker At Hotel Near Jerusalem; Terrorist In Custody

A suspected terror attack at a hotel in Kibbutz Tzuba, west of Jerusalem, left two Israelis injured on Friday and raised fresh questions about security gaps inside Israeli workplaces and public venues.

Police say the attacker, a 42-year-old hotel employee from Shuafat in East Jerusalem with a prior history of security offenses, grabbed a kitchen knife during his shift, shouted “Allahu akbar,” and stabbed two guests before being subdued by an off-duty police investigator who happened to be at a family event at the site.

“I overpowered the terrorist with my hands rather than gunfire to reduce the danger to civilians,” he said, crediting several guests with helping restrain and handcuff the attacker until reinforcements arrived.

Border Police later secured the scene, and Jerusalem District Commander Amir Arzani convened a situational assessment.

Hadassah Medical Center reported that a 50-year-old man remains in serious condition with a stab wound to the chest, while a 23-year-old relative of the officer is hospitalized in moderate condition. Both are conscious.

The incident has fueled renewed debate within Israel’s security establishment over how individuals with prior security offenses are able to work in public-facing jobs, particularly in venues frequented by families and tourists.

