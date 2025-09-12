Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Every Time They Make Progress, He Bombs Someone”: Trump Seethes Over Netanyahu’s Qatar Attack On Hamas Leadership

President Donald Trump’s administration is signaling growing frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel carried out a strike in Qatar on Tuesday that targeted senior Hamas leaders as they reportedly gathered to review a U.S.-backed framework for a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The rare operation — Israel’s first strike on Qatari soil, which also hosts one of America’s largest military bases — has rattled delicate diplomacy and set off alarm inside the White House. Trump, while reaffirming his long-standing goal of “eliminating Hamas,” publicly criticized the move, warning it did not “advance Israel or America’s goals.” Behind closed doors, officials were more forceful.

“Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone,” a person close to Trump’s national security team told Politico. “That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the UN Security Council that the strike “went beyond any borders, any limitations,” accusing Israel of undermining mediation efforts. An Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel that negotiations, previously led by Qatar and Egypt, have halted since Tuesday’s bombing.

A senior Qatari official, speaking anonymously, said the attack shifted Doha’s focus squarely onto “national security and sovereignty, which were directly threatened.” The official added: “When one party chooses to bomb the mediator and one of the negotiating delegations, what kind of talks can be considered valid?”

Trump acknowledged that Israel did not provide adequate warning of the strike and that calls from his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to alert Qatar came “too late.” He later wrote on social media that bombing “inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States… does not advance Israel or America’s goals.”

While U.S. officials told Politico there are no plans to penalize Netanyahu, they expressed concern the Israeli leader may be deliberately sabotaging talks.

The White House is now rushing to reassure Doha: Qatari premier al-Thani is slated to meet Friday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Trump himself, and Witkoff.

Despite the fallout, Trump maintained optimism when asked by Israel’s Channel 14 how the strike might affect negotiations. “Hopefully, it won’t affect it at all,” he said. “We want the hostages out, and we want them out soon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week

Poll: Mamdani Still Tops Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race, Even in a Head-to-Head Matchup

WATCH: Trump Mourns “Heinous Assassination” Of “Legendary Martyr” Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address