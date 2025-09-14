Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dichter: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Agricultural Minister Avi Dichter. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter expressed cautious optimism about the outcome of last week’s attempted elimination of Hamas leaders in Doha in an interview on Kan’s Reshet Bet on Sunday morning.

Dichter’s comments come less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted at the operation’s failure.

“The fact that days have passed since the attack and there is no information may indicate that perhaps they were hit harder than reported,” Dichter said. “We are all being fed snippets of information, and it is very difficult to know,” he added, referring to reports on Kan News that Khalil al-Hayya and other senior Hamas officials survived the attack.

Dichter also addressed the timing of the attack. “The choice of timing was due to security-political considerations. Qatar is an important country, but over time it is becoming a less and less effective mediator,” he said, adding that the attack came “after half a year of being deceived in negotiations.”

Regarding the concern of the hostages’ families that the strike will harm the negotiations for the release of their loved one, Dichter pointed out that the people “most relevant to any past or future deal” are in Gaza, where they have been attacked by the IDF.

“Yahya Sinwar was the father of the first deal; his brother was the father of the second deal. You fight Hamas with all your might against those responsible for the October 7 massacre.”

Minister Eli Cohen was interviewed by the Saudi Elaph media outlet on Motzei Shabbos and accused Qatar of harming regional stability in the Middle East: “There is a common denominator between the United States, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Israel and other countries that are interested in stability and prosperity—but Qatar is a country that is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood. It is not only an enemy of Israel but of the entire moderate Muslim axis.”

Cohen elaborated that Qatar is trying to have its cake and eat it too, as on one hand it maintains close ties to the US because it views Trump as a strong president, and on the other hand it funds elements associated with Iran: “It has funded not only the Revolutionary Guards over the years, but also extremists in various places,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BD”E: Harav Daniel Lehrfield Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Yisroel In Eretz Yisroel

🚨 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson Identified And Arrested As Shooter In Charlie Kirk Assassination; Gunman Is A Leftist, Turned In By Father

Trump Calls Charlie Kirk Assassin ‘An Animal’ [SEE LATEST VIDEOS]

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?