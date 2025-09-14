Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Funeral of Hamas officials killed in Israeli strike in Doha. (Screenshot)

Five days later, Israel is still uncertain about the outcome of Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Army Radio reported on Sunday morning.

According to an assessment by senior Israeli officials, Qatar is actively helping Hamas obscure the strike’s results and is even cooperating with the group in a wider deception effort.

The report added Israeli security officials believe the operation failed to achieve its primary goal—the elimination of Hamas’s top leaders.

Two main scenarios are under review: that the leaders were at the site but escaped unharmed or with minor injuries, or that they received advance warning and fled in a coordinated move.

The attack, which stunned the world with its sophistication, was carried out by 12 IDF fighter jets, which fired long-range ballistic missiles into space over Saudi Arabia to avoid violating its airspace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

